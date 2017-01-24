Events galore on girl child day

The Social Justice Department is organising a number of programmes to mark National Girl Child Day on Tuesday. The programmes will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace.

A caption writing contest for school students will be held at 9 a.m.

A painting drawn on the theme ‘Pennkuttikalude Sakthikaranam, Rajyathinte Sakthikaranam’ will be given to the students for penning captions.

Cash prize

The first prize will be a cash award of ₹1,500, the second prize ₹1,000, and the third prize ₹500.

Those interested should register their names at the auditorium at Kanakakkunnu at 8.45 p.m.

A children’s play organised by Nireeksha-Anubhava Nadaka Vedi on the theme of girl empowerment will also be staged at 9 a.m. in the Kanakakkunnu compound.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the State-level celebrations. Jyotirgamaya, a drive for girl child empowerment promotion by the Social Justice Department in association with the Information and Public Relations Department, will be flagged off by the Minister.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Shobha Koshy will preside over the function. Mr. Kunhiraman and magician Gopinath Muthukad will be the chief guests.

Video release

Ms. Shylaja will release a 20-minute video on child marriage prepared by the Malappuram District Child Protection Unit by handing it over to Social Justice Director T.V. Anupama.

Following this, Mr. Muthukad will interact with the children. The video on child marriage will also be shown.

Social Justice Department Secretary Mini Antony and Additional Director Venu V.S. will be present. For details, call 8281128237.