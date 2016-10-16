Erring auto drivers fined

: The Traffic police, under the supervision of the City Police Commissioner, have intensified inspection of autorickshaws in the city from Saturday.

As many as 750 autorickshaws were inspected. Of these, 274 auto drivers were slapped with fines for offences ranging from charging excess fare, plying without proper documents, not operating the fare meters, and improper behaviour with passengers.

Cases have been registered against eight auto drivers for illegal parking, against three for rash driving, and two for drunk driving. — Staff Reporter