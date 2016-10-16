Thiruvananthapuram

Erring auto drivers fined

: The Traffic police, under the supervision of the City Police Commissioner, have intensified inspection of autorickshaws in the city from Saturday.

As many as 750 autorickshaws were inspected. Of these, 274 auto drivers were slapped with fines for offences ranging from charging excess fare, plying without proper documents, not operating the fare meters, and improper behaviour with passengers.

Cases have been registered against eight auto drivers for illegal parking, against three for rash driving, and two for drunk driving. — Staff Reporter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:43:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Erring-auto-drivers-fined/article16072700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY