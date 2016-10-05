End lawyer-scribe stand-off: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a strong call for an immediate end to the stand-off between lawyers and journalists at the Kerala High Court.

The Chief Minister’s call came in the wake of his meeting with editors and senior journalists at his office in the Assembly on Tuesday morning and was followed by an ‘assurance’ from Chief Justice Mohan M. Shantanagouder that the issues underlying the stand-off had been ‘resolved amicably.’

No curbs on freedom

During his meeting with journalists, the Chief Minister said the stand-off could not be allowed to continue interminably. There was a dispute between the two sides, but that could not be allowed to persist and affect the free functioning of the media and journalists’ freedom to report from courts, he said and assured the delegation that he would take up the issue with the Chief Justice immediately.

In a statement issued a while later, the Chief Minister said the issue could not be allowed to degenerate to such a level as to adversely affect the State’s image. It did not behove the State to be known the world over as a place where there were curbs on freedom of information and expression. There was a dispute and there were emotional reactions, but nobody should think that they could continue to behave the same way. That would be unacceptable to society at large and the government.

‘Not right’

It was not right to prevent journalists from reporting from courts. Lawyers must realise the inappropriateness of their action and desist from doing so. Nothing that put curbs on a free and fearless media would be permitted, Mr. Vijayan said.

A press note issued still later by the Chief Minister’s office said the Chief Justice had informed Advocate General (AG) C.P. Sudhakara Prasad that the issues underlying the stand-off had been resolved amicably. The Chief Justice, the press note said, had informed the AG about this when he tried to call on him on instructions from the Chief Minister.