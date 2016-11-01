Emergency scheme for road accident victims

The State government is planning to implement an Emergency Medical Scheme to set up trauma care units in taluk hospitals and ambulance services to provide medical help during the “golden hour” after the accident.

Replying to a debate on the increasing incidence of road accidents in the State, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran informed the House that the proposal from the Health Department envisaged a one-time assistance from the Road Safety Authority. The authority, which is scheduled to meet soon, will examine this proposal.

Supplementing the Transport Minister’s statement, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said 540 ambulances would be required for service across the State. The Health Department had also placed the project for funding by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala suggested better coordination between the police, Public Works, Health and Transport Departments.

The Transport Minister said there were several issues related to road safety that needed some clarity. These issues would be discussed at the National Conference of Transport Ministers on November 8. He said there was no better alternative to prevent accidents other than obeying traffic laws. The government was examining the possibilities of implementing some of the recommendations of the Sankaradas Commission. Apart from awareness programmes in schools, the commission had mooted the idea of earmarking five marks in government job interviews related to road safety.

Ambulance services to provide medical help to victims during ‘golden hour’ after accident.