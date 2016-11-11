Edava tourism project in limbo

A tourism project launched by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the coastal village of Edava is hanging fire for long, despite several attempts to revive it. Local residents have cried foul over the lack of scientific thought behind the proposed activities.

It was in 2010 that the V.S. Achuthanandan government had decided to put the scenic Kappil beach, the north-western tip of Edava village, on the tourism map of Kerala by setting-up adequate facilities to attract tourists. An amount of Rs 54.56 lakh had been sanctioned for the project to be executed by the Harbour Engineering Department.

However, the project had either been stalled or had moved at a snail’s pace ever since.

“Somehow, the original project that had been planned at Kappil was launched at the nearby Vettakkada beach. For this, the Kochukayal pond was partially reclaimed in 2012. Due to reasons unknown, the ongoing work soon came to a halt in an abrupt manner,” says writer and activist K.M. Ajir Kutty.

Of late, there have been signs of resumption of the work. According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the work on the project resumed in March 2016 and an amount of Rs. 33.11 lakh has been sanctioned for the pending activities.

Despite the revival of the project, there have been alterations that have been made to the original project plan. As per the ongoing project, a rain shelter, retaining wall, pathway, seating and view deck, stone bund and toilet block will be constructed.

It appeared to be a scaling down of the initial project, which incorporated several other components, including two rain shelters, police kiosk, landscaping and planting, and water supply and sanitary facilities.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the inadequacies of the ongoing project.

Pond reclamation

Mr. Kutty said the government has been undertaking the project in violation of its own policy by reclaiming a pond for the tourism project. Moreover, the mangrove vegetation around the lake has been destroyed.

He lamented that fishermen’s huts had also been illegally constructed in a manner that hindered proper viewing of the sea and the beach.

No steps had been taken to illuminate the project area. There has also been no effort to enhance security in the area, which is likely to witness an increased tourist presence as the project neared completion.

An amount of

Rs. 33.11 lakh has been sanctioned for pending works on the Vettakkada beach