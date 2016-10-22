The government has started water conservation efforts to tackle drought that is likely to hit the State owing to a drop in rainfall, Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas has said. Replying to a calling-attention motion of Eldhose Kunnappilly in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Thomas said the dip in monsoon, compared to previous years, was a matter of concern. Against 2,046 mm of rainfall the State received till September 30 last year, this time it has come down to 1,377 mm during the corresponding period. The storage of water in dams has come down by 22 per cent. The government started water conservation efforts and decided to set up drinking water kiosks for the public. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) would provide drinking water at the kiosks. Distribution of water in tanker lorries would be minimised, he said. — Special Correspondent
Drought fears
Water conservation efforts on
