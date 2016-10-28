Dogs culled at Varkala after elderly man’s death

Mundayil in Varkala, near here, on Thursday turned into a graveyard for stray dogs following the death of a 90-year-old man after he was attacked by dogs. Raghavan who was reportedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs outside his house at Varkala on Wednesday morning had succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital in the evening.

The police bid to arrest leader of the Anti-Stray Dog Movement Jose Maveli and his team over the culling of nearly 30 stray dogs triggered tension in the area.

The police had reached the spot after receiving reports that Mr. Maveli and his team were rounding up and killing dogs near the area where Raghavan was attacked.

The police led by Varkala Circle Inspector Sajimon tried to arrest Mr. Maveli, but the local people who stood behind Mr. Maveli put up a stiff resistance and foiled the attempt. Surrounding Mr. Maveli from all sides, they warned that he could be arrested only if they were arrested first. They threatened to lay siege to the police station with Raghavan’s body if the police went ahead with the arrest. A case has been registered against Mr. Maveli in connection with the culling of the dogs.

Raghavan was sleeping on the verandah of his son’s house when he was attacked by a pack of five to six stray dogs around 4.30 a.m. He was severely injured from bites on neck, face and legs.