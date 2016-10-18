Dog shelters for 152 block panchayats

The government will set up dog shelters in 152 block panchayats as part of a plan to bring down the population of stray dogs in the State.

Announcing this while replying to questions in the Assembly on Monday, Minister for Health K. K. Shylaja said the government was hopeful of bringing down the population of stray dogs in two to three years through concerted effort of various departments and people.

She said the first phase vaccination of dogs will be completed by October 31. The sterilisation of stray dogs is on in 51 veterinary hospitals in the State. Funds is not a problem for procuring vaccine and already Rs.2.3 crore of the Rs.4.3 crore estimated for 2016-17 for the purpose had been released. Intervening in the issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government wanted to make the sterilisation scheme more effective. Organisations and individuals coming forward to support the initiative needs to be promoted, he said. Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju said anti-rabies vaccine would be manufactured at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals at Palode.

Sirijagan panel hearing

The first public hearing of the Sirijagan Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the stray dog issue will be held at the Government guest house, Thycaud, here at 9 a.m. on October 22 .

