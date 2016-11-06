Doctors seek rise in pension age to 60

The Health Services Senior Doctors Forum will hold a dharna in front of the Secretariat on November 7, demanding that their statutory pension age be raised from 56 to 60.

According to the forum, the pension age of doctors serving in the Employees State Insurance, military service, and medical education service is 60 years.

Even within the health service, the pension age for junior doctors who joined after 2013 is 60 years.

Central service

In the Central health service, the pension age was raised from 60 to 65 in May.

In this light, the forum is demanding for the unification of the pension age of the State health service doctors by raising the age of senior doctors to 60 years. This would prevent the loss of their valuable expertise in the field due to premature retirement and address the shortage of doctors in backward districts, the forum members said at a news conference here.