Directive on SET certificate

Those who clear the State Eligibility Test(SET) conducted by the LBS Centre should apply for the certificate within one year from the publication of the results.
A press note said those who apply within two years of the publication of the result should pay a fine of Rs. 500. A delay of each year would result in this fine per year. In addition to this, candidates should pay Rs. 250.
This would be applicable for all previous exams. Those who wrote the SET while on the last year of their PG/BEd course would be declared ineligible if they do not procure the certificate within one year of the declaration of the result.
