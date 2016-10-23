Different hues of road safety

No speeding, orderly flow of traffic, zebra crossings, pedestrian safety… city roads as envisioned by school students found expression on canvas at a competition organised by the City Police at Nishagandhi auditorium here on Saturday.

The theme of the competition was ‘How to reduce traffic accidents.’

While the Carmel school canvas reflected continuity in terms of it showing accidents on one side, and solutions for these on the other with various road tips in the middle, the Christ Nagar canvas had birds flowing above roads to drive home the contrast between how birds despite migrating long distances stayed in formation, but humans irrespective of rules and regulations to ensure their safety did not pay any heed to them.

Organised to create traffic awareness among students as part of Shubhayatra which aims at encouraging people to be more responsible on roads and reduction of accidents and fatalities, the competition saw 20 students each from 10 schools take part.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Siva Vikram who inaugurated the competition urged the students to be innovative and put on canvas new ideas on traffic flow, especially in the context of the city’s Smart City project proposal. City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar visited the venue and looked at the paintings.

Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill and Carmel school who bagged the top three prizes were presented with trophies by Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya.

The teams will also get framed certificates.

All students got participation certificates.