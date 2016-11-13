Demonetisation slows down economic activity

The demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations and the consequent currency shortage have slowed down the economic activity in the State, leaving the population resentful because they could not get sufficient cash in the lower denominations needed for daily expenses.
Banks across the State opened special cash counters to meet the currency rush, but short supply of currency notes, particularly Rs.100 notes, neutralised their efforts. Cash dispensing through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) was limited.
Some banks could operate ATMs attached to their respective branches. But smaller banks preferred to shut down their ATM booths. The currency note shortage tested the tempers of customers, leading to altercation in several bank branches.
No explanation
The banks did not come out with any official explanations, taking cover behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which too did not give any indication about when a solution would come by.
Various sectors have started feeling the pinch of the currency shortage. Problems related to weekly wage payment across sectors, including plantation and construction, have added to the apprehension of the workforce. The retail sector too is grappling with the crisis. Short supply of smaller denominations affected the low income group, particularly in the rural areas, who are not accustomed to online transactions.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy came out strongly against the Central government’s failure to address the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor