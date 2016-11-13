Demonetisation slows down economic activity

The demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations and the consequent currency shortage have slowed down the economic activity in the State, leaving the population resentful because they could not get sufficient cash in the lower denominations needed for daily expenses.

Banks across the State opened special cash counters to meet the currency rush, but short supply of currency notes, particularly Rs.100 notes, neutralised their efforts. Cash dispensing through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) was limited.

Some banks could operate ATMs attached to their respective branches. But smaller banks preferred to shut down their ATM booths. The currency note shortage tested the tempers of customers, leading to altercation in several bank branches.

No explanation

The banks did not come out with any official explanations, taking cover behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which too did not give any indication about when a solution would come by.

Various sectors have started feeling the pinch of the currency shortage. Problems related to weekly wage payment across sectors, including plantation and construction, have added to the apprehension of the workforce. The retail sector too is grappling with the crisis. Short supply of smaller denominations affected the low income group, particularly in the rural areas, who are not accustomed to online transactions.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy came out strongly against the Central government’s failure to address the issue.