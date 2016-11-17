Demonetisation impact

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran on Wednesday said that his party would stage a Raj Bhavan march at 3 p.m. on November 21 to protest against the ‘indifference’ of the Union government to the problems faced by the people as a result of demonetising high value currency notes.

In a chat with the media here, Mr. Sudheeran said the common man continued to reel under the impact of demonetisation even eight days after its implementation. The District Congress Committees will organise similar agitations in a key area under their respective jurisdiction.

The United Democratic Front has given the call to observe Thursday as Black Day in protest against the indifference of the Central Government towards the hardship faced by the people following demonetisation.