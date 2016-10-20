Thiruvananthapuram

Delegate passes, open forum in students’ own film festival

The students of Cordova Public School are all set to organise a film festival on the school campus in Ambalathara on Friday.

The day-long festival will be anchored by the Students Media Club. Lending them a helping hand will be the State Chalachitra Academy and the Films Division.

Film critic Vijayakrishnan will inaugurate the festival, which will showcase films in the Malayalam, Spanish and Persian languages. The students, who are acquainted with film organisations, festivals and film societies, have prepared detailed schedules, festival handbook, signature film and delegate registration for the festival.

The films to be screened include Iranian film Children of Heaven , Colombian film Colours of the Mountain and Malayalam film Ottal .

Film critic M.F. Thomas and Banner Film Society Secretary R. Biju will moderate an open forum after the screenings. Films Division Senior Manager K. Venugopal will also participate.

A committee of the students have been formed for the running of the festival.

