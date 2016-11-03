Declaration of missions on Nov. 10

The official declarations of the four programmes being taken up in a mission mode by the government will be made on November 10 at a meeting of local governments’ heads, it was decided at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.
The four missions are Life Mission, which aims at providing housing for all; Haritha Keralam Mission, which aims at sanitation, garbage management, agriculture development and water conservation; Aardram Mission, which will aim at upgrading government hospitals as patient-friendly hospitals; and General Education Protection Mission, to strengthen general education.
The annual plan of these missions will be finalised at a high-level committee. Any requirements for additional resources and additional human resource will have to be approved by the Finance Department.
