Thiruvananthapuram

Declaration of missions on Nov. 10

more-in

The official declarations of the four programmes being taken up in a mission mode by the government will be made on November 10 at a meeting of local governments’ heads, it was decided at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

The four missions are Life Mission, which aims at providing housing for all; Haritha Keralam Mission, which aims at sanitation, garbage management, agriculture development and water conservation; Aardram Mission, which will aim at upgrading government hospitals as patient-friendly hospitals; and General Education Protection Mission, to strengthen general education.

The annual plan of these missions will be finalised at a high-level committee. Any requirements for additional resources and additional human resource will have to be approved by the Finance Department.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 2:01:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Declaration-of-missions-on-Nov.-10/article16091202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY