The postal stamp on Daivadasakam, a prayer penned by Sree Narayana Guru, was released here on Wednesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A press note issued here said Postal Director A. Thomas Lourde Raj handed over the stamp to the Chief Minister at a ceremony held at the Assembly.

The stamp is being brought out as part of a programme to translate Daivadasakam into 100 languages. The book is being translated into 60 foreign languages and 40 Indian languages. The translation into Oriya is being done by the State Police Chief Loknath Behera.