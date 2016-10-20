Thiruvananthapuram

Daivadasakam

Stamp on Guru’s prayer released

The postal stamp on Daivadasakam, a prayer penned by Sree Narayana Guru, was released here on Wednesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A press note issued here said Postal Director A. Thomas Lourde Raj handed over the stamp to the Chief Minister at a ceremony held at the Assembly.

The stamp is being brought out as part of a programme to translate Daivadasakam into 100 languages. The book is being translated into 60 foreign languages and 40 Indian languages. The translation into Oriya is being done by the State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:15:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Daivadasakam/article16076365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY