Currency note exchange at post offices

Special arrangements have been made in 70 post offices under the Thiruvananthapuram south division for exchanging old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.
An amount up to Rs.4,500 could be exchanged by producing a copy of the identity card.
Those who have accounts could deposit as much money as they want. Arrangements have been made to open new accounts in 218 post offices. In branch post offices, old notes up to Rs.5,000 could be deposited in accounts.
ATMs in Neyyattinkara, Balaramapuram, and Peroorkada post offices are functioning. Those who have post office ATM cards could withdraw up to Rs.2,500 a day. The post offices could be approached for new ATM cards. ATM cards in the Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Kudapanakkunnu, Thycaud, Nemom, Aralumoodu, Perumbazhuthoor, and Amaravila post offices will be distributed from Tuesday. For details, contact the control room (ph: 257 5771).
