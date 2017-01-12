Curbs on contractors, agents at Corporation

The long corridor on the top floor of the city Corporation building here is usually the most crowded of all sections. For, it is here that the engineering and town planning sections are located. Through the day, the corridor and the various sections on both sides of it are teeming with contractors, designers, agents and the public. But on Thursday, the corridor wore a deserted look, with a security posted at the entrance to scrutinise who goes in.

Following complaints that agents are running the show in these departments, Mayor V.K. Prasanth and the Town Planning Standing Committee Chairman R. Satheeshkumar conducted surprise checks at these sections on Wednesday and Thursday. The contractors, designers and agents were asked to leave the place. As per the new rules, they can enter the engineering and town planning sections only after 3 p.m. on all days.

“We have been getting several complaints that in addition to the licensed contractors and designers, a number of agents have been constantly hampering the working of these sections. Some have been even accused of moving the files, but these are rare instances. Henceforth, only the common public will have access to these sections till 3 p.m. After that, everyone will have access. Now, hopefully, the work in these sections will progress faster,” said Mr. Satheeshkumar.

According to some employees of the engineering section, it is not possible to keep the agents out even with these restrictions. “It’s hard to keep them out as you cannot check each person individually. Many of these agents come with a handful of applications and get hefty commissions for getting the work done. Many of them have been active here for years and hence know how to get it done faster,” says an employee here.

The rush of agents and contractors have been a headache for the general public who visit these sections too, at times.