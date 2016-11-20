Court orders probe into Karunya funds

An anti-corruption court here on Saturday ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of corruption and nepotism in the disbursal of Karunya Benevolent Scheme funds.

The complainant, Suresh Kumar from Malappuram, had named former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Finance Minister K.M. Mani, and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, K.M. Abraham as respondents in the case. The then director, Lotteries, is also a respondent.

The government had launched the scheme in 2012 to underwrite the medical expenses incurred by poor people by using the revenue from Karunya lotteries. It enlisted the help of celebrity cine stars to promote the purchase of the lottery as a charitable act. Between 2012 and 2015, the government earned Rs.1,900 crore as revenue from the sale of numbered Karunya lottery tickets.

The complainant alleged that Karunya funds rarely reached the needy. The succour bypassed the indigent who had no political patronage. There were no criteria for disbursing funds. In some cases, even those who submitted an OP ticket were sanctioned a sizeable amount on the spot. In other instances, genuine applications were rejected.

He alleged the fund was used as a vehicle for cultivating political influence. Most of it was disbursed on the recommendation of politicians in elected office. Beneficiaries had to depend on the charity of the powers that be.

More than Rs.128 crore was spend on advertisement alone. The scheme incurred high administrative costs. The Karunya fund was not deposited in an exclusive treasury head but under several “misleading” heads. The complainant alleged that Karunya funds could have been misspent, dispersed in arbitrary manner or diverted for other purposes.

