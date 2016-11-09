Court ‘closes’ petition against Sankar Reddy

A special court here on Tuesday “closed” two petitions seeking to prosecute N. Sankar Reddy, former head of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), on the charges of criminal misconduct and abuse of executive power.

The copy of the order passed by A. Baharudeen, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, was not immediately available for perusal.

A private litigant had moved the court last month stating that the ranking officer had “sat on” at least 10 complaints seeking an anti-corruption investigation against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar investment fraud controversy.

Reddy’s contention

Mr. Reddy’s contention was that a special court in Thrissur had already ordered an inquiry into the allegations when he received the complaints. Subsequently, a respondent in the case moved the High Court against the special court's order and was granted a stay.

Moreover, the government had declared a Commission of Inquiry to probe the solar scam. Hence, the contention that Mr. Reddy had on his own decided not to act on the petitions had no legal merit. The credibility of the petitioner in the case against Mr. Reddy had also come under question.