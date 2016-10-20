Council rejects BJP motion to flay attacks

The city Corporation council on Wednesday rejected for want of support an adjournment motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor R.C. Beena to condemn the alleged attacks against two BJP councillors and demanding the dropping of cases charged against two councillors.

The motion alleged that two BJP councillors — Simi Jyothish and R. Mini — were physically assaulted by Left activists during the hartal called by the BJP last week in protest against political violence. Fake cases were allegedly foisted against two BJP councillors too.

The BJP members criticised the Mayor for not even enquiring on the health of the injured councillors.

However, councillors of the ruling LDF said that the BJP was trying to mislead the council as the issue was not mentioned in the all-party meeting and the notice for the adjournment motion was given only in the last minute.