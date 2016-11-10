Corporation, municipal staff to work on November 12

All municipal and Corporation employees will work on November 12, a public holiday, in order to promote an honest, efficient, and people-friendly work culture among the employees, and to spread the message to the public.

The initiative was put forward by the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union, which enjoys the support of almost 75 per cent of the 5,600 municipal and Corporation employees in the State. According to the union, although it has previously led the setting up of file adalats, help desks, and joint Vigilance committees to tackle corruption and inefficiency among the employees, their results were not up to public expectations.

New challenges

Further, although the city and town administration in Kerala faced several new challenges, there had been no effort at the administration-level to improve the ability and efficiency of the employees. Consequently, the work culture was poor and so was the public perception of employees.

The move to work on November 12 is devised as the first step in tackling this issue, and turning the municipalities and Corporations into people-friendly institutions, union representatives said at a press meet.