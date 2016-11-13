Cooperatives strain to cope

The cooperative sector is reeling under the impact of demonetisation of high value currency. The government is struggling to find a way out for primary agriculture credit cooperative societies and other cooperative societies that handle large sums but have not been permitted to exchange demonetised notes.

The 1,500 primary agriculture credit cooperative societies and other 10,000 cooperative societies maintain daily transactions with the 14 district cooperative banks, which in turn are linked to the apex Kerala State Cooperative Bank. Demonetisation has paralysed the functioning of these cooperative institutions, which are even otherwise stressed because they hold high-cost deposits. The crunch in the credit sector would seriously harm the economy of the State because the societies are a source of funding for non-agriculture needs, particularly of the rural people.

Following pressure from the State government, the Reserve Bank of India has permitted district cooperative banks and primary cooperatives to accept demonetised notes from customers who observe KYC (know your customer) norms. The societies can deposit the notes in the banks where they hold accounts. But these cannot be exchanged till directives of the RBI.

Cooperation Minister A.C. Moideen said there was no justification in keeping out the State Cooperative Bank and the District Cooperative Banks out of the purview of the note exchange mechanism since they were functioning as per the norms of the Reserve Bank of India and NABARD.

