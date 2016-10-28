Containment measures launched: govt.

The government on Thursday confirmed that the death of ducks in Alappuzha district was due to the H5N8 avian influenza virus, the same strain that was responsible for the recent bird mortality in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gwalior. Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju informed the Assembly that measures had been adopted to contain the disease outbreak to the affected areas in Alappuzha and prevent its spread.

“Control rooms have been opened at the Animal Husbandry Directorate and Alappuzha and 20 rapid response teams have been deployed in the affected areas,” he said.