Cong. high command in a fix over party revamp

The Congress high command appears to be confused about the way to move forward with regard to revamping the party set-up by inducting a new set of presidents for the 14 District Congress Committees.

All India Congress Committee vice president Rahul Gandhi had promised to induct new DCC presidents over a month ago. The AICC had also constituted a political affairs committee (PAC) to guide the State leadership which got caught in a three-way tussle following the severe drubbing the UDF and the Congress received in the Assembly elections.

The high command turned out to be mere spectator in the blame game that followed the elections, with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala finding fault with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran and his election eve positions as the reasons for the electoral drubbing.

Three-way tussle

With the three-way tussle threatening to push the party into an abyss, the high command went on to induct a political affairs committee hoping to send a message down the hierarchy that it would not put up with morbid factionalism.

Ambivalent

However, it has been ambivalent in its subsequent actions and appears to have accepted the reality of factional politics. The PAC itself is now dominated by Chandy and Chennithala supporters, with Mr. Sudheeran turning out to be poor minority.

Moreover, the high command’s clear hints that it would not drop Mr. Sudheeran have also complicated matters a bit. It has prompted the two factions to come together to dominate the course of inner party discussions, besides frustrating the attempts of the PAC and Mr. Sudheeran to push with the recommendations for the DCC changes.

The two factions have so firm a grip on party affairs that several leaders who had initially voiced their views individually against groups have now been forced to line up behind their respective faction leaders.

The high command has given a direction to induct a fair share of younger leaders to head the DCC. There is a section in the party that strongly believes that the two factions are promoting the same set of youth leaders who have repeatedly lost in the election. As a result, several young leaders have been forced to warm the bench for quite a long time.

Meet on November 3

The PAC is scheduled to meet on November 3. Senior leaders are looking forward to a formal announcement from Delhi before that since all the processes related to selection of DCC presidents have been completed.