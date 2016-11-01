Comprehensive trauma care system soon

The government is planning to introduce a comprehensive trauma care system in government hospitals, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said. Replying to a submission of K.Muraleedharan in the Assembly on Monday on increasing the efficiency of the 108 Ambulance network, Ms. Shylaja said that the vehicles that were operating in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha have become very old and could not be operated without further maintenance.

The repair works were being completed and would be presented for fitness test soon.

New fleet

A new fleet would soon be added to the health network, she said.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said in reply to a submission by Adoor Prakash on the land being illegally possessed by Travancore Tea Company at Peruvanthanam that the government was studying a report submitted by the Special Officer assigned for recovering excess land being kept in the possession of such companies, including Harrisons Malayalam Limited.