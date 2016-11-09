Thiruvananthapuram

Competitions for students on World Soil Day



Contests for children



The Department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation will organise essay and painting competitions for students on November 19 in connection with World Soil Day observance . Essay contest will be for high school and higher secondary school students and painting contest for various categories Class 1 to college students. Students should register before 5 p.m. on November 15, and bring identity proof on the competition day. Ph: 0471 2339292, 2339800, 9447586568, e-mail: soildirector@gmail.com.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:14:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Competitions-for-students-on-World-Soil-Day/article16440631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY