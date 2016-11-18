Compensation for resort staff disbursed

As many as 100 employees who have lost their jobs at tourist resorts falling within the project site of the Vizhinjam international seaport received compensation from the government on Thursday to seek alternate livelihood means.

Minister for Ports Kadannapally Ramachandran distributed the compensation amount to the first batch of resort employees at a function held at the office of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL).

The compensation would be distributed to the second batch on Friday.