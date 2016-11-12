Colourful tribute to 60 years of State formation

The works of as many as 60 artists are on display at an international exhibition organised by Soorya at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan to mark 60 years of Kerala Piravi (State formation).
Being held as part of Soorya’s 11-day annual festival, it has paintings by 40 artists from within the country, and 20 by those from countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, the U.S., Austria, Kenya, Switzerland, Malaysia, Romania, and Uganda at the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery at the Bhavan till November 20.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran on Friday. Dedicated to T.K. Padmini and Krishnakumar, the expo has been curated by Manilal Sabrimala. “We want to continue this, probably by including 61 paintings next year,” said Soorya Stage and Film Society founder Soorya Krishnamurthy.
The photography exhibition from December 11 to 20 will also be given similar importance, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor