Colourful tribute to 60 years of State formation

The works of as many as 60 artists are on display at an international exhibition organised by Soorya at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan to mark 60 years of Kerala Piravi (State formation).

Being held as part of Soorya’s 11-day annual festival, it has paintings by 40 artists from within the country, and 20 by those from countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, the U.S., Austria, Kenya, Switzerland, Malaysia, Romania, and Uganda at the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery at the Bhavan till November 20.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran on Friday. Dedicated to T.K. Padmini and Krishnakumar, the expo has been curated by Manilal Sabrimala. “We want to continue this, probably by including 61 paintings next year,” said Soorya Stage and Film Society founder Soorya Krishnamurthy.

The photography exhibition from December 11 to 20 will also be given similar importance, he said.