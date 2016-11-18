Collectors to disburse plantation wages

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will make arrangements for disbursal of wages to plantation workers through the district administration.

The plantation managements would be asked to hand over the wages to the district administration concerned and the district collectors would make arrangements to make the payments to the workers, the Chief Minister said after a meeting with the representatives of bank managements here on Thursday.

He said the government had also asked the bank representatives to apprise the RBI and the Finance Ministry of the need to give the cooperative sector and the State treasury their due roles in tiding over the crisis.

The Chief Minister told the bank representatives that opening of Jan Dhan accounts might not be feasible in the current context in the case of plantation labour. Migrant labourers must be given facilities to deposit their earnings in their bank accounts, he added.