Collector warns against delay in resurvey work

District Collector S.Venkatesapathy has said that further delays in solving the discrepancies in resurvey proceedings cannot be allowed.

The pending complaints have to be disposed of on a war footing. The fair price of land in areas which have not been fixed till now will have to be completed soon, he said. The Collector also asked for a report on the workload of surveyors. More people will be allocated only if there is a requirement.

The Collector was speaking at an overview meeting of district-level officers at the collectorate conference hall on Wednesday. He said that the registers have to be updated with details of the government land given out on lease and the remittances with regard to these lands.

He directed the District Labour Officer to speed up the registration process of migrant workers in the district to have the accurate numbers and details of their backgrounds.

The various departments were asked to get the accurate records on the government owned land in the district. The village-level registers for revenue, puramboke lands will be revised soon. The wetland registers will also be revised. Accurate records of government lands are required for allocation of land for the landless as well as for developmental activities. The department heads were asked to renew the entire data bank for efficient working. This will also reduce the difficulties for the public who have to frequent government offices several times to get things done, said Mr. Venkatesapathy. “The primary focus should be on the social and economic development of of adivasis and fish workers. Rather than focussing on individual projects, the thrust should be on larger projects aimed at social welfare and development,” he said.

The Collector also asked the District Child Protection Committees to hold their meetings every month.

The District Animal Husbandry officer informed that steps have been taken for the animal birth control programmes for sterilising street dogs to be expanded to five more centres in the district. This is in addition to the six existing centres. Twenty four dog catchers are being trained for this purpose. The Regional Transport Officer said that no accidents have been reported from East Fort after the realignment of the divider. The chances of accidents can be reduced further once the bus parking lot is shifted, he said.

