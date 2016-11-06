Collecting tips on framing juvenile justice rules

The District Child Protection Unit organised a two-day workshop earlier this week for framing the State juvenile justice rules.

At the workshop, detailed discussions were held on aspects to be included and changed while framing the State juvenile justice rules and suggestions were gathered. A plan was also framed for the foster care system to be implemented in the district. The discussions were primarily based on the Centre’s model rules and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The suggestions will be submitted for further action. Classes were held by experts from various fields at the workshop. Nearly 35 people took part.