Clearing the air on bins

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Friday inaugurated a demonstration counter in front of the Palayam market as part of creating awareness about kitchen bins among the public.
Dr. Isaac said the city had the best waste management system in the country. The live demonstration is being organised in light of misguided criticisms about the same from various quarters. This will help clearing misunderstandings about kitchen bins, he said in his inaugural speech. Various types of kitchen bins being distributed by the local body to households as part of its ‘My city, beautiful city’ waste management project have been put up at the counter.
The counter will be open on all days till November 4. The local body has also made arrangements for the live streaming of the demonstration at the website www.corporation.ofabee.com. On Sunday, an exhibition of cartoons by Harikumar based on waste treatment will be held from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.
