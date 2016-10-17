Cleaning drive launched

People’s representatives, college students, officials and sanitation workers of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation joined hands to undertake an intensive cleaning drive on Shanghumughom beach, organised as part of the Green Carpet initiative of the State government.

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, conducted the district-level launch of the endeavour on the beach. The initiative is aimed at giving a facelift to 10 tourist destinations in the district. Besides Shanghumughom, the cleaning drive was simultaneously undertaken at Kovalam, Veli, Varkala, Ponmudi, Aruvikkara, Neyyar, Kappil, Kanakakkunnu, and Akkulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivakumar said Shanghumghom had been gradually becoming a dump yard. He stressed on the need for putting in place a mechanism to ensure regular clean-ups and prevent the uncontrolled accumulation of waste.

Among the other objectives of the Green Carpet project, which was formally launched recently, is to ensure the participation of the local community and other stakeholders in maintaining hygiene in tourist spots.

“They will be made ready to receive tourists. For this, destination-level task forces, which have local MLAs as chairmen and the chairperson of the local body concerned as convener, have been constituted. Mass cleaning drives will be arranged at least twice every month until January. However, the Green Carpet initiative will be an ongoing programme,” district tourism promotion council (DTPC) secretary T.V. Prasanth said.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.K. Prasanth said that various beautification and renovation activities had been envisaged by the Corporation to be undertaken at Shanghumughom in association with the DTPC. The ongoing renovation of the Tsunami park and the amphitheatre were in their final stages. In addition, a biodiversity park would be established within three months.