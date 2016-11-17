Children’s day fete at Sree Chitra Home

The children of Sree Chitra Home for the Destitute and Infirm were paid a visit by the doctors at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on the occasion of Children’s Day. The House Surgeons of the 2015-16 batch celebrated the occasion with the children, along with taking care of their health needs.

All 240 children of the home were given health cards, and 150 were examined. It was found that 50 of them had minor health issues, and the doctors made plans for their future treatment. The children were also given tool-kits for their studies. Dance and music performances by both the doctors and the children were also a part of the celebration.

Child Rights Week

The District Child Protection Unit will organise a number of programmes at Vellanad on Thursday in connection with the Child Rights Week observance. These will be held in association with Karunasai Psychopark. A door-to-door campaign will be held from 10.30 a.m. raising the slogan ‘Safe house, beautiful childhood.’