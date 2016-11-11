Children’s Day contests conclude

Advaith R. Rajesh of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School here has been declared the Balapratibha and K.R. Saikrishna of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, and P.M. Devananda of Good Shepherd School, Akkulam, Balathilakams at the Varnotsavam competitions organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in connection with Children’s Day.

The two girls shared the Balathilakam title on securing equal points.

Art, literary contests

The art and literary competitions were held for students from nursery to class 12 in the district from October 20 to November 9.

Nirmala Bhavan Girls Higher Secondary School which bagged the most points in nursery, lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary school categories lifted the Varnotsavam trophy. Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School stood second.

Advaith won the Balapratibha title after winning the first prize in the classical music and light music contests and the second position in the Malayalam poetry recitation competition.

This is the second time that he is bagging the Balapratibha title in the Children’s Day competitions.

Saikrishna was named Balathilakam for her good show in the Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, and folk dance competitions. She is being named Balathilakam for the third time in a row.

Athira S. of Cotton Hill school won the literary award for bagging the first prize in the Malayalam story writing, poetry, and essay writing events.

Nearly 2,000 students from 150 schools took part in Varnotsavam.

Awards presentation

The awards will be presented by music director M. Jayachandran at the council hall at 11 a.m. on Friday. District Collector S. Venkatesapathy who is also the council administrator will preside over the function.