Child missing cases going up: CM

The number of missing children in the State has been going up steadily over the years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. In a written reply to P.K. Basheer in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said 1,194 children had been reported missing so far this year and that 1,142 of them had been traced too. Last year, of the 1,630 children reported missing, 1,617 had been found.
In 2014 too, 1,229 children were reported missing and 1,195 had been found.
Patrolling and surveillance had been strengthened at places such as railway stations, bus stands, and pilgrim centres and those caught for crime involving children would be stringently dealt with, he said.
