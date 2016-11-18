Child Rights Week fete ends

The team of Devika Unni and Salman Faris of Rajarshi Memorial Higher Secondary School, Vadavukod, Ernakulam, has won the first prize in a quiz conducted by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the Children’s Day and Child Rights Week celebrations here on Thursday.
The quiz was held in association with the IT@School. Rameesa Ameer and Rafna Tharayil of St. Gemma’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, and Sanjusha B. and G. Aparna of Chinnamma Memorial Girls’ School, Poojappura, bagged the second and third position, respectively.
The winners will be presented with certificates and cash awards by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function to mark the valedictory of the celebrations at Kanakakkunnu Palace at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The first prize is Rs.10,000, second prize, Rs.7,500, and the third -prize is Rs.5,000. Six teams from the district level competitions had made it to the finals.
Mr. Vijayan will open the valedictory function. Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja will preside. Mr. Vijayan will open the commission’s Malayalam website and release the operations manual for local bodies. Ms. Shylaja will inaugurate the commission’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
