Chief Secretary to look into nepotism charges

The State Cabinet has asked Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand to inquire into allegations of nepotism in the recent appointments to various key posts in State public sector enterprises.

An official press release said here on Thursday that the Cabinet has also decided to enact a legislation to prevent nepotism in such appointments in future. As things stand, clearance from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is necessary for all appointments to the posts of managing directors and general managers. From now on, selection to key posts in public sector units would be made using the services of technical experts of national stature, the release said.

Panel reconstituted

The release said the Cabinet had also decided to reconstitute the Local Government Commission with C.P. Vinod as its chairman. The reconstitution is with retrospective effect from July 29 with a three-year tenure.

The commission would guide the Local Administration Department on implementation of the second stage of the People’s Plan Campaign and establishment of a knowledge hub.

The hub would comprise academic institutions, organisations, political leaders, NGOs and experts in related fields, the press release said.

