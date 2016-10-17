Cheating: one held

The Karamana police have arrested a collection agent on charge of defrauding people of money by promising to install cable connection modems.
The accused has been identified as Vinod of Nedumcaud. He is alleged to have swindled Rs.3.15 lakh from 38 people in the district by claiming to install modems of a private satellite communication network at reduced rates.
He was taken into custody following investigation into a complaint from the regional manager of the network.
The arrest was made on the direction of Thampanoor circle inspector D.K. Prithviraj. — Staff Reporter
