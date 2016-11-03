Changes in RTO counter working

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here has implemented certain changes in the functioning of service counters to ensure public convenience. According to an official release, applications for various services can be submitted at the counters between 10.30 a.m. and 1.15 p.m. on all working days. Ten counters have been set up for service delivery.

Fees for various services of the department can be paid at the counters. Two counters have been reserved for new registrations and those pertaining to fancy numbers.

Three others are ‘fast-track’ counters aimed at disposing at least five applications every half hour. These counters, which will function from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., are meant for transfer of ownership of vehicles registered at the particular office, modifying personal details, including address, and renewal of driving and conductor licences.

The applicants will have to appear in person to avail themselves of the services of the fast-track counters.

On Wednesdays

No other applications, except those accepted at these counters, will be accepted at the office on Wednesdays.

Six counters that will function from 10.30 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. are for paying road tax.

Application and fee for learner’s licence can be submitted online.

The date and time of the test will be specified at the time of application.

Student passes for travel in private buses will be issued on all working days except Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On MVD’s website

The public can also login towww.keralamvd.gov.into avail themselves of various services.

For details, call: 0471-2469223.