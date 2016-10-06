Challenging task, says new director Nayana

Crossroad marks the debut of Nayana Sooryan as director. She is also the only woman to direct a segment in the portmanteau film.

Pakshikalude Manam, starring Shruthy Menon, is about a girl who goes in search of a bird facing extinction. The film will be shot in dense forests around mid-November.

Nayana, who has long worked as assistant to directors such as Lenin Rajendran, Kamal, and Dr. Biju, says it is a challenging task in front of her. “The other films in Crossroad are helmed by well-known names. My work will be noticed. I’m regularly asked when will I direct a film. So, I have to prove myself. But I’m confident in my actor Shruthy.”

About the other 10 films being directed by men, Nayana says, “There a number of men who are sensitive to women’s issues. Many films have been made on women by men, and these have touched a chord within us. There are such books too. Take Paulo Coelho’s Brida. I’ve often wondered how he could visualise the character of such a young girl so clearly.”

Nayana, who works as personal assistant to the KSFDC chairman, speaks of how the film came her way. “When the Forum for Better Films decided to include a woman director, Dr. Biju with whom I had worked in ‘Akashathinte Niram’ suggested my name. This was immediately welcomed.”

Then it was time to fix the story. The first story she had decided was discussed but Nayana did not feel very comfortable about it, and decided to go for a new one. This was unanimously received, and soon preliminary work on it got under way.

The theme, Nayana says, is very relevant in society today as women face a range of problems. “Kerala has witnessed the Soumya and Jisha cases. Be it a natural calamity or war, it is women who bear the brunt of it,” she says