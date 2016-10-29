Thiruvananthapuram

Central station is Wi-Fi hotspot now

Shashi Tharoor, MP, launching Wi-Fi services at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Friday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar

With Thiruvananthapuram Central turning Wi-Fi hotspot from Friday, commuters and visitors to the railway station will be able to easily stream a high-definition video, check their mail, know the train status, download a book or new game, and plan the itinerary.

At a function on the Central station premises on Friday, the Wi-Fi service was commissioned by Shashi Tharoor, MP, in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Bhutani, Additional Divisional General Manager K.S. Jain, and RailTel general manager Sandeep Kumar.



Kollam Junction will become a Wi-Fi hotspot by November, Mr. Bhutani said while listing the new passenger amenities being introduced at the Central station in the coming months.

An one-time password (OTP) will be provided to the user. Railways will restrict the free service to 30 minutes later.

“Fast, free Wi-Fi at this station” boards have been installed on the station premises and platforms.

