Care home residents rise in dissent

: Residents of the government care home at Pulayanarkotta on Thursday rose in dissent against the management’s decision to suspend two temporary workers for alleged lapse in duty.

The issue cropped up when two multi-task caregivers were asked to leave the premises when they reported for work on Thursday. They were suspended from service pending inquiry into an alleged incident on Monday when a 70-year-old resident, stated to be from Gujarat, had attempted to leave the premises and injured herself in the process.

The management’s stance sparked tension among the residents who staged an impromptu demonstration to express solidarity with the workers. When the protest threatened to snowball, the Medical College police intervened to bring the situation under control.

Later, officials of the Social Justice Department visited the care home and collected the statements of those concerned. District Social Justice Officer L. Rajan dismissed media reports that the injured resident had been neglected. She has been residing at the care home since April after she was rescued by the Fort police and brought for rehabilitation.

“We were unable to find any mark of injury or signs of any other ailment during examination. It has been surmised that she had made an attempt at escape from the facility. We are yet to complete investigations, but two contract workers who were tasked with monitoring the residents and ensuring their welfare have been placed under suspension,” he said.

However, a section of the residents alleged that the unilateral decisions of the superintendent at the facility had created discord among the inhabitants of late. “This could be the first time that any such issue has cropped up at the care home since its establishment in 1975 ,” a resident claimed.