Cardiology CME held

The 23rd annual continuing medical education (CME) programme, under the aegis of the cardiology wing of the Government Medical College Hospital here was held on Sunday.

The programme aimed at creating awareness of heart diseases and their treatment. Nearly 250 doctors from the primary health centre-level to medical colleges from within and outside the State took part in the programme, which was inaugurated by medical college Principal Thomas Mathew.

Cardiology wing head Sunita Vishwanathan and scientific committee chairman George Koshy were present.

Talks were held on blood pressure, heart attack, and cholesterol , and heart failure, and a question-answer session was held for undergraduate students, a statement here said.