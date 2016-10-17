Cardiology CME held

The 23rd annual continuing medical education (CME) programme, under the aegis of the cardiology wing of the Government Medical College Hospital here was held on Sunday.
The programme aimed at creating awareness of heart diseases and their treatment. Nearly 250 doctors from the primary health centre-level to medical colleges from within and outside the State took part in the programme, which was inaugurated by medical college Principal Thomas Mathew.
Cardiology wing head Sunita Vishwanathan and scientific committee chairman George Koshy were present.
Talks were held on blood pressure, heart attack, and cholesterol , and heart failure, and a question-answer session was held for undergraduate students, a statement here said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor