The competitions in the second group of the Kerala State School Sports and Games 2016 will be held in the city on November 15, 16 and 17. Basketball and hockey will be held at Central Stadium, while table tennis and kho-kho will be held at the YMCA ground and Manjalikulam ground respectively. Accommodation for the participants have been arranged at Carmel and SMV schools. Nine subcommittees, with the District Deputy Director of Education acting as general convener, have started functioning for organising the event.
Capital to host
State School Games
