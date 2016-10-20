Capital district declared ODF

The district is 100 per cent open defecation-free.

At a function to declare the district total open defecation-free (ODF) here on Wednesday, Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran said the State’s willingness to implement the Union government’s scheme in a time-bound manner and the efforts of grama panchayats, officials, and the people were behind the district attaining the ODF status.

Though the State was a model on many fronts such as development and education, 14,211 houses in the district lacked toilets. This had been set right with people’s participation without any consideration for politics, religion or caste, the Minister said.

As many as 1.16 lakh houses that were yet to be electrified would receive connections by March 2017, Mr. Surendran said.

Power for all

The government had taken steps to ensure that no one was denied electricity on the grounds that theirs was an illegal construction. Be it a house with a thatched roof or one with a sheet, electricity would be provided to all. Necessary amendments to rules had been made for this, the Minister said.

While Kerala would complete its electrification project next year, the Union government had started work on making 12,000 villages electrified by 2018.

This difference was what made Kerala unique, the Minister said.

Kerala was on the road to development in all areas, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu who is also district sanitation committee chairman said.

The ODF tag was the result of concerted efforts by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, State government, local bodies, and corporate social responsibility funds.

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy, who presented a report, said financial aid had been given to 14,211 households for toilet construction.

