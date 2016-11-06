Call to learn from Australia’s culture

M. Dasan, Dean, School of Languages and Comparative Literature, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, has stressed the need to study the unique cultural mosaic in Australia.

Cross-cultural similarities

The cross-cultural similarities between India and Australia necessitated such endeavours, he said.

He was inaugurating and delivering at the keynote address at the two-day national seminar on ‘Multiculturalism in Australia’ organised by the Centre for Australian Studies at the Senate Chamber on October 27 and 28.

Aim of the programme

P.L. Suja Kurup, Director, Centre for Australian Studies, said that the programme aimed at clustering and promoting leading scholarship on Australia by Indian scholars and also, reaching out to new generations of students in Australian studies.

Plenary

Etienne Rassendren of St. Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, and Maria Preethi Srinivasan, Research Officer, Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Council, Chennai, delivered the plenary lectures.