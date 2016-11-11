CTCRI develops electronic device for crop forecasting

Farmers can look forward to more accurate crop forecasting to tackle market risks.

Scientists at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here have developed an electronic simulator that provides the farmer with real-time information on the crop, for a reliable estimate of the yield. It communicates to the farmer directly from the field, informing him about the status of the crop and its input requirements to achieve a targeted yield.

The system simulates crop growth in response to weather and soil parameters and also generates an agro-advisory that is sent to the farmer’s mobile by SMS. It can be applied to multiple crops.

Using sensors, the solar-powered device collects real-time data on the maximum and minimum temperature, solar radiation, relative humidity, precipitation, soil moisture content, wind velocity, and wind direction.

The data are sent to a central server through a modem and run through a simulator to generate the advisory.

According to V.S. Santhosh Mithra, Principal Scientist (Computer Applications), CTCRI, the system is expected to assist policy-makers and planners in tackling market risks emanating from unexpected production and fall in price. “If the production can be estimated in advance, precautions can be taken to avoid such risks,” he explains.

By pooling the data from devices installed in different fields, E-Crop can be used for accurate crop forecasting at the local, regional and national level.

“Forecasting with the help of satellite data has limitations owing to problems in capturing images or poor resolution of pictures.

Reliable forecasts

By collecting data directly from the field, E-Crop eliminates the problem, resulting in more reliable forecasts,” Mr. Mithra says.

The advisory is expected to give a boost to precision farming and help farmers resort to optimum application of agricultural inputs to maximise production.

The first unit, currently undergoing field tests on sweet potato, has been found to generate real-time data with more than 90 per cent accuracy. The CTCRI is preparing to test the device on rice crop.