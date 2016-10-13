CPI(M) under pressure to act on nepotism charges

The State CPI(M), which is under pressure to act on the charges of nepotism that has rocked the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the past one week, is likely to take ‘definitive action’ to retrieve the lost image of the party and its government by the weekend.

The exact nature of the action that the party leadership has in mind would be known only after the party State secretariat meeting on Friday. “The process of correction has already been initiated. The State secretariat is meeting on Friday. They will take the appropriate decision and inform you,” party general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Party insiders said the party leadership was keen not to give the United Democratic Front (UDF) the opportunity to beat it to a pulp when the Assembly resumes its session on Monday. Given the pressure from within and the growing murmur in the ruling alliance, the CPI(M) cannot but do something to control the damage.

The big question is whether the party leadership would ask Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who is at the centre of the controversy following appointment of his close kin to key posts in public sector enterprises, to step down. A senior CPI(M) leader conceded that the party cannot but address the issue squarely so that the morale of the party cadres and LDF sympathisers does not take a fatal hit.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is unhappy with the development and the way he intervened the moment the controversy broke out is being cited by party leaders as a sign of things to come. He had sought immediate cancellation of the appointement of Mr. Jayarajan’s nephew and former Health Minister P.K. Sreemathy’s son as the MD of KSIE.